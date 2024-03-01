Dash Announce Price Freeze for the 2024 Season

As of today, the Winston-Salem Dash have announced a price freeze campaign for the 2024 season. This price freeze includes the freezing of all ticket, food and beverage prices. Ensuring that Truist Stadium remains the home of family fun in Winston-Salem during the 2024 baseball season.

"We empathize with the families of Winston during these times of historic inflation and shrinkflation", said Dash President & General Manager, Brian DeAngelis. "While companies are looking to maximize profits, the Dash will freeze all prices for game and have made additional investments into the ballpark to further every fan's experience. No family in Winston will feel to squeeze when your summer plans include Dash baseball games"

The Dash have also implemented other perks for the 2024 season to help aid in the cost of attending a dash game. During the 2024 season, fans will be able to enjoy free Kid's Club, Free Kids Zone and Free Kids Run the Bases for every Dash home game.

The Dash begin their 2024 home campaign with a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers which starts on Tuesday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Single game tickets can be purchased online here. If you are interested in season tickets and group hospitality outings, please visit wsdash.com or call the main office at 336-714-2287 for more information.

