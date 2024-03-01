2024 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale

March 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - There are just five weeks left until Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, and 2024 BlueClaws single-game tickets are now on sale to the general public!

Promotional Night Highlights

April 5th - Opening Night at the Jersey Shore (Jenkinson's Boardwalk)

May 3rd - Halfway to Halloween (Moms of Business)

May 11th - Buster's Birthday and Touch-Some-Trucks

June 1st - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night with Ant Man and Captain America

June 14th - Girl Scout Family Night (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore)

June 15th - Pride Night

June 16th - Father's Day in ShoreTown with Post-Game Catch on the Field

July 4th - Independence Day Celebration (Camping World)

July 6th - Bryson Stott Bobblehead Night (first 1,000 fans thanks to RWJBarnabas Health)

July 12th - Star Wars Night (RWJBarnabas Health)

July 25th - Christmas in July (New Jersey Lottery)

July 26th - Marvel Super Hero Night with Spider-Man

August 16th - Scout Night (Jersey Shore Council, Boy Scouts of America)

Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series Nights

June 29th - The Snakes (Irish Heritage Night presented by NJ Natural Gas)

July 13th - Splintered Sunlight

August 17th - After the Reign (County Night and Salute to Heroes Night presented by Farro's Tees)

Bobblehead Nights

July 6th - Bryson Stott Shore to the Show Bobbleheads (first 1,000 fans thanks to RWJBarnabas Health)

July 27th - Alec Bohm Shore to the Show Bobbleheads (first 1,000 fans thanks to Taylor Pork Roll)

Fireworks Nights

We have 13 fireworks nights in 2024 including Opening Night, Fridays beginning May 31st, and select additional games. Click here to see the full fireworks schedule and order tickets.

Membership Plans, which include tickets to five of the best games of the year plus a hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream, and boardwalk game play at each game are also on sale. Click here for more or call a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3.

