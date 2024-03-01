College Games at Fluor Field Postponed, Quadruple-Header Saturday
March 1, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release
The first games at Fluor Field in 2024 will have to wait one more day as rain blanketed Fluor Field on Friday, causing a postponement of the day's twinbill that featured Michigan State, Illinois, Florida State, and Western Michigan.
The teams will now play a quadruple-header on Saturday afternoon as follows:
9 a.m. - Western Michigan vs. Michigan State
12:30 p.m. - Florida State vs. Michigan State
4 p.m. - Western Michigan vs. Illinois
7:30 p.m. - Florida State vs. Illinois
The postponement of Friday's action will also push back the times for Sunday's matchups as follows:
11 a.m. - Illinois vs. Michigan State
3 p.m. - Western Michigan vs. Florida State
Ticket holders for Friday's regularly scheduled games can exchange their tickets for Saturday or Sunday's matchups.
