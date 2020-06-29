Dash Announce Independence Day Picnic Essentials Sale

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash are offering customers the opportunity to purchase key items for their Independence Day picnic at an extremely low cost. On Thursday, July 2 at Truist Stadium the Dash will be distributing bundles of 8 hot dogs, 8 hamburgers and 8 sodas (Pepsi Products) for the unbelievably low cost of just $8. The meat will be provided to customers uncooked to allow for proper preparation on July 4th.

The bundle has to be reserved in advance through https://groupmatics.events/event/wsdjuly4picnic. Online fees will be applied to orders. The Independence Day Picnic Essentials Sale is presented by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Lowes Foods, Performance Foods, Gordon Foods and Pepsi.

The promotion is limited to 500 vehicles. Unregistered vehicles will be turned away. Vehicles must enter through Truist Stadium's main entrance from Broad Street. Food distribution will run from 4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on July 2nd. Customers are encouraged to pick up their additional picnic items at Lowes Foods.

"While we are incredibly disappointed that we will be unable to host the community for our annual Independence Day celebration, we are excited to have found a way to still have a positive impact on our fan's July 4th plans." said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. "We anticipate a lot of our fans will take advantage of this affordable opportunity to bring a taste of the ballpark experience to their backyard."

Dash staff members will follow all CDC and NCDHHS recommendations for food preparation and customer interactions during distribution.

