Fredericksburg Nationals Sell Over 1,001 Community Initiative T-Shirts

June 29, 2020 - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release





FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals are proud to announce that they reached their goal of over 1,001 We Are FXBG t-shirts sold as of Monday, June 29. The team announced that they would be launching the We Are FXBG t-shirts back in May with the promise to donate two tickets to local frontline healthcare workers with the purchase of each t-shirt.

FredNats General Manager and Executive Vice President Nick Hall added an extra incentive to fans by promising to get a tattoo of the team's official mascot, Gus, if over 1,001 We Are FXBG t-shirts were sold.

The 1,001 t-shirt was sold to a fan attending the third day of the Open House at the Ballpark in the afternoon of Sunday, June 28.

"We're really excited to make that tattoo real and have Gus enshrined on my body for life! Now if you'll excuse me, I have to go apologize to my wife" said Hall, following the purchase of the 1,001 shirt.

To help the team push themselves further towards their goal, they tie-dyed hundreds of We Are FXBG t-shirts with fans at their Open House at the Ballpark on June 21, June 27, and June 28. Thanks to the support from their fans, the FredNats sold almost 500 We Are FXBG t-shirts in the three days of their Open House.

We Are FXBG t-shirts are still available for purchase in red, blue, grey, and white on the team's online store at https://fredericksburgnationals.milbstore.com/products/we-are-fxbg-shirt.

To speak to a representative of the Fredericksburg Nationals, please contact Paige Honaker, FredNats Marketing Coordinator at [email protected]

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the high-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Carolina League, originally set to begin play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook (@FXBGNats), on Twitter (@FXBGNats), and on Instagram (@fxbgnats).

