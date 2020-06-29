Salem Red Sox to Host Dining on the Diamond

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox will host Dining on the Diamond on Thursday, July 2nd with two reservation times set for 5p and 7:30p. Visit Salem Memorial Ballpark and enjoy a unique dining experience around the infield surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains.

"We are excited to introduce Dining on the Diamond to fans as we feature a variety of delicious menu items all with the beautiful backdrop of the ballpark," said Director of Food & Beverage, Mike Ferrero.

Three menus will be available, including two for adults and one for children 12 and under. Beverages are available for purchase and will be prepackaged with water, Coke products, beer and wine. Dining on the Diamond meals must be pre-paid in advance. Complimentary cookie platters will be provided to each table at the conclusion of the meal.

Reservations are required and limited. To secure your reservation visit SalemSox.com. There is a maximum of 5 guests per table with the ability to reserve multiple tables. All meals will be plated by Salem Red Sox Executive Chef Dominic DiFrancesco and served by front office staff. All social distancing guidelines will be observed.

"Our staff is excited to welcome fans to this exclusive event at Salem Memorial Ballpark", said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "We look forward to hosting Dining on the Diamond to showcase our beautiful field from our hardworking grounds crew to the delicious meal presentation from our Food & Beverage department."

For questions, please email [email protected] Be sure to follow the Salem Red Sox on social media and at SalemSox.com to stay up-to-date on upcoming events and season information.

