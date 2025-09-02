Salem Red Sox Start Final Homestand with 8-5 Victory over Fayetteville

Published on September 1, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (53-72, 27-34) kicked off their final homestand of the 2025 season in style, claiming an 8-5 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (67-60, 30-26) on Labor Day Monday at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark. The win snapped a three-game skid and gave the Sox a promising start to their last series of the year.

For Salem, it was the only Monday game of the entire 2025 campaign, a scheduling quirk that came after the club had just wrapped up a six-game road trip in Kannapolis, North Carolina where the Ballers took five of six against the Sox. Back home in front of their fans, the Red Sox found new life, playing a Fayetteville squad with plenty on the line in the Carolina League's North Division race.

The Woodpeckers entered Monday's matchup sitting just a game and a half out of first place in the standings, and with the season winding down, every inning matters for their postseason hopes. Salem, meanwhile, had already been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but the situation gave the Sox a spoiler opportunity.

The scoring started in the bottom of the second inning, and it was the bottom of the lineup that provided the spark. Jack Winnay and Enddy Azocar strung together back-to-back singles, setting the table for D'Angelo Ortiz. The first baseman, who had driven in runs in both games over the weekend, came through once again, ripping a single through the right side to plate the game's first run. Azocar then scored in a double-steal attempt and a batter later, nine-hole hitter Yohander Linarez added a single up the middle, making it 3-0 Salem.

Fayetteville, however, didn't stay quiet for long. In the top of the fourth, Yosweld Vasquez doubled to drive in Caden Powell and put the Woodpeckers on the board. Shortly after, a wild pitch brought in another run, and Justin Thomas delivered a two-run triple. Just like that, the 3-0 Salem lead had flipped into a 4-3 Fayetteville advantage.

That rally also ended the night for Salem starter Griffin Kilander. The right-hander battled through 3.2 innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs while walking three and striking out two. While he didn't factor into the decision, Kilander kept his team in the game long enough for the offense to retake control.

In the bottom half of the fourth, Azocar collected his second hit of the night with a double, and Kleyver Salazar followed with a walk. That set the stage for catcher Gerardo Rodriguez, who laced a two-run single into center field to give Salem the lead right back. Ortiz, locked in at the plate, then notched his second RBI of the game with another single to extend the margin to 6-4.

Fayetteville pushed one more run across in the fifth to cut the deficit to 6-5, but Salem's offense wasn't done. In the sixth, Ortiz capped his three-hit, three-RBI performance with yet another single, giving the Sox some breathing room at 7-5. The insurance continued in the seventh when Natanael Yuten raced home from second on a ground ball that slipped past the Fayetteville defense, making it 8-5.

From there, the bullpen took care of business. Southpaw Nicolas De La Cruz was stellar in relief, earning his second win of the season with 2.2 scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit and struck out three, quieting Fayetteville's bats during the middle frames. Perez, meanwhile, took the loss for the Woodpeckers after surrendering six earned runs on seven hits over four innings.

Eyberrson Polanco was called on to secure the final outs, and he did so with authority. Entering in the eighth, Polanco slammed the door shut with a four-out save, his fourth of the season. He worked around two hits while striking out a pair, ensuring Salem opened the series on a high note.

With this win, Salem snaps the losing skid, wins their sole Monday game of the season and starts their final home series with a 1-0 series lead.

Both teams will take a breather on Tuesday following seven consecutive days of games. The series resumes Wednesday evening at 6:35 p.m. Salem will send right-hander Alex Bouchard to the mound, while Fayetteville counters with Houston Astros top-30 prospect Cole Hertzler.







Carolina League Stories from September 1, 2025

Salem Red Sox Start Final Homestand with 8-5 Victory over Fayetteville - Salem Red Sox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.