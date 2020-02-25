Dash Add New Hires in Lead-Up to 2020 Season

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - As the Dash prepare for the 2020 season, the organization has added two new noteworthy hires to their staff. Conor Clingen will be the Dash's Broadcast and Media Relations Coordinator for the upcoming year, and Amanda Weaver has been hired as the club's Social Media and Marketing Coordinator.

An alumnus of the University of Notre Dame, Clingen will serve as the team's lead broadcaster for the upcoming season. Last season, Clingen was the Dash's Broadcast and Media Relations Assistant. This past offseason, Clingen broadcast several Western Michigan sports on ESPN+, along with broadcasting Notre Dame men's ice hockey on NBC Sports.com and women's basketball on the ACC Network Extra. He also served as the in-house host for Notre Dame football's National Signing Day, which included a sit-down interview with head coach Brian Kelly.

Weaver joins the Dash after working in Round Rock, Texas, serving as a Chiropractic and Marketing assistant for Impact Family Chiropractic, where she was the head of all community marketing programs and activities. A graduate of Texas State University, Weaver also held marketing/social media positions in Texas for ESO Solutions and PACE Advising Center. She also worked with the Round Rock Express (AAA, Houston) in 2016.

Along with these two hires, the Dash have announced that Taylor Hodges will now serve as a Business Development Representative after joining the team as a Ticket Sales and Services Representative.

These individuals are working toward making the 2020 season, the 11th in BB&T Ballpark history, a memorable one. You can be part of the fun by purchasing a ticket package by calling (336) 714-2287 or visiting wsdash.com.

