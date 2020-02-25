FredNats to Host Inaugural Season Job Fair on March 12 & 14

February 25, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release





FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals and ballpark concessions provider, PSC will be hosting a job fair to hire hundreds of game day employees for the 2020 baseball season at the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center on Thursday, March 12 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m..

The FredNats will be hiring for the following positions: ushers, parking attendants, team store cashiers, fan and guest services, play area attendants, manual scoreboard attendants, stringer, trackman operator, official scorer, ticket gate attendants, ticket office cashiers, box office attendants, linescore operators, MLBAM stats operator, promotions crew, mascot handler, camera operators, soundboard operator, DakStats operator, video board operator, instant replay operator, and graphic overlay operator.

PSC will be conducting their own interviews for the following professional sports catering positions: cashiers, concessions stand event cooks, concession stand workers, food and beverage attendants, and food and beverage runners.

Applications and detailed job descriptions are now available at https://www.milb.com/fredericksburg/ballpark/employment/#gameday.

Promotions team interviews will be held only on Saturday, March 14. Applicants interested in becoming a member of the 2020 promo team may email their applications to promoteam@frednats.com. All other applications may be sent to jobfair@frednats.com with preferred job choice listed in the subject line. All applications for any positions may also be dropped off at the FredNats team store located at 601 Caroline Street, First Floor, Fredericksburg, VA, 22401. Drop in applicants will be accepted the days of the job fair.

Eligible applicants will be interviewed by members of the FredNats staff in short, first-come-first-serve interviews. Resumes are encouraged but are not required.

All applicants must be 16 or older to be considered for a game day position with the Fredericksburg Nationals for the 2020 season. All game day jobs will be paid part-time positions.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook (@FXBGNats), on Twitter (@FXBGNats), and on Instagram (@FXBGNats).

