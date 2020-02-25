Armed Forces Invitational Friday Game Times Changed

February 25, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Inaugural Armed Forces Invitational, presented by the Walsingham Group, Inc., will be played at Segra Stadium in downtown Fayetteville starting this Friday, February 28 until March 1.

The first two games of the Armed Forces Invitational are being moved up one hour due to cool temperatures. First pitch for Army vs. Air Force will be at 2 p.m. and gates will open at 1 p.m. Game two between Army and Campbell will begin at 6 p.m.

The three-day tournament consists of two games per day, with each team playing at least once Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A post-game fireworks show will follow the conclusion of the last game on both Friday and Saturday night. The schedule with matchups, dates, and times are listed below.

Friday, February 28th

2 p.m. - Army vs. Air Force

6 p.m. - Army vs. Campbell

Saturday, February 29th

1 p.m. - Air Force vs. Campbell

5 p.m. - Air Force vs. Army

Sunday, March 1st

11 a.m. - Campbell vs. Army

3 p.m. - Campbell vs. Air Force

Army West Point Baseball Head Coach James Foster

"We are very grateful for the opportunity to play in the Armed Forces Invitational with Air Force and Campbell. It will be a great weekend of baseball at a beautiful venue. The most exciting part is that we will be playing close to Fort Bragg and hopefully those in the military can come out and watch the games. We are truly honored to be able to play in front of those serving our country."

Walsingham Group, Inc. Chairman Ed Petkovich

"Walsingham Group is proud to sponsor the Inaugural Armed Forces Invitational. It's a wonderful opportunity for our community to showcase and pay tribute to the men and women who will lead our forces."

Tickets for the Armed Forces Invitational start at $10. Ticket options include single day passes or discounted three-day passes. All current and former military will receive a $7 discount for each day of the tournament. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the BB&T Box Office or by going to www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com. For information on luxury or hospitality seating please contact the Woodpeckers at woodpeckers@astros.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from February 25, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.