Darvill Named Batter of the Week

August 17, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes' shortstop Wes Darvill has been named the American Association's Batter of the Week for August 10th-16th.

In seven games last week (in which the Goldeyes were 5-2), Darvill was 12-for-27 (.444) with 11 runs scored, three home runs, and 10 RBI. The Langley, British Columbia is batting .306 for the season with 21 runs, 24 RBI, and eight stolen bases in 35 games. Darvill currently leads all American Association shortstops with a .964 fielding percentage, having committed just five errors at the position.

Darvill is in his fourth overall season with the Goldeyes, and was voted an American Association All-Star in both 2017 and 2019. During the regular season, the Goldeyes have posted a 186-133 (.583) record when Darvill is in the lineup, and the 28-year-old helped Winnipeg to back-to-back championships in 2016 and 2017.

Darvill is the fourth Goldeye to receive league honours this season (full list below), joining Mitchell Lambson, Darnell Sweeney, and John Nester.

Winnipeg Goldeyes 2020 Awards

Mitchell Lambson - Pitcher of the Week, July 3rd-12th

Darnell Sweeney - Batter of the Month, July

John Nester - Batter of the Week, July 27th-August 2nd

Wes Darvill - Batter of the Week, August 10th-16th

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open a three-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen on Tuesday evening. First pitch from Franklin Field is at 6:35 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

For information on Goldeyes' merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.