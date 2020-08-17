Canaries' Herron Named Pitcher of the Week

August 17, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release





SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries have claimed a weekly honor for the second week in a row. Veteran starter and bench coach Tyler Herron is the American Association's Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week for the week ending August 16

Herron threw a complete-game masterpiece on Wednesday, August 12, allowing one run on eight hits while walking just one and striking out a season-high eight batters.

Herron has been a workhorse in the Canaries' rotation this season, going at least six innings in four of his last five starts. The Birds are 6-2 this year when he takes the mound.

2020 is Herron's second year with the Birds, and first as bench coach. He made seven starts with the Canaries at the end of the 2019 season after being acquired in a trade, posting a 3.78 ERA.

A first-round draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2005, the 33-year-old has eight years of minor-league experience as well as nine more in indy ball.

The Florida native spent time in the Cardinals, Pirates, Nationals, and Mets systems over his minor-league career, pitching in Triple-A as recently as 2016. In all he owns a 4.12 ERA in the minors, making 206 appearances.

The Canaries start a three-game road series with Fargo-Moorhead on Tuesday night at 7:02 p.m. They return to the Birdcage this weekend for a three-game series, featuring Jackrabbit Night presented by the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society on Friday at 7:05 p.m. and Bark In The Park Night presented by Mini Critters on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.