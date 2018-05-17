Darrin Flinchem Named ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that Darrin Flinchem of the Indy Fuel is the 2017-18 recipient of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award, presented by CCM.

The winner is determined in a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.

"I'd like to issue a special congratulations to Darrin on being named the league's Equipment Manager of the Year. I've worked with for a long time both as a player and a coach, and this honor is well deserved," said Fuel Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations Bernie John. "Darrin is the best equipment manager I have ever encountered in my career, and we are lucky to have him in our organization."

A long-time mainstay in the Indianapolis hockey scene, Flinchem's involvement with hockey in the Circle City dates back to 1995 when he served as the equipment manager for the International Hockey League's Indianapolis Ice. Other previous stops for Flinchem include the ECHL's Jacksonville Lizard Kings and the United States Hockey League's Indiana Ice. During his time with the Ice, Flinchem was also called upon to represent the the United States at the World Junior "A" Challenge, winning five gold medals with the USA Hockey Select squad.

ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year

2017-18 Darren Flinchem, Indy Fuel

2016-17 Andrew Dvorak, Missouri Mavericks

2015-16 Drew Kitts, Quad City Mallards

2014-15 Dakota King, Gwinnett Gladiators

2013-14 Billy Higgins, Wheeling Nailers

2012-13 Adam Dexter, Orlando Solar Bears

2011-12 Ryan Martin, Greenville Road Warriors

2010-11 Mike Burkhead, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Ben Laing, Stockton Thunder

2008-09 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2007-08 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2005-06 Chris Burke, Fresno Falcons

2004-05 John Jennings, Florida Everblades

Russ Holden, Reading Royals

2003-04 John Krouse, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Tom Severance, Charlotte Checkers

