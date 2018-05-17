Komets Repel Eagles 4-2

Fort Wayne, IN-- The Komets doubled-up the Colorado Eagles 4-2 in game 3 of the ECHL Western Conference Finals Wednesday night in Fort Wayne and take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

After a scoreless first period where each team directed 10 shots on goal, Garrett Thompson solved Eagles goaltender Joe Cannata at 9:42 of the second frame for a 1-0 Fort Wayne edge. Colorado's Jake Marto responded with his second marker of the playoffs to send the game into the second intermission tied at 1.

The Komets, on a 5-on-3 advantage at the start of the third, only took 45 seconds to regain the lead at 2-1 with Gabriel Desjardins' eighth of the post-season on the power play. Marco Roy gave the Komets a two-goal cushion at 3:23 with his second goal in two straight games. The Komets enjoyed the two-goal lead until Marto netted his second of the night with nine seconds remaining in the match and Cannata pulled for the extra attacker. Cannata remained on the bench on the ensuing faceoff and before the game could end, Desjardins potted his second of the night into an empty net four seconds later to seal the win and hand Colorado their second straight loss in regulation for the first time since March 7.

Komet goaltender Michael Houser snared his ninth win of the playoffs making 27 saves on 29 shots. Cannata took the loss on 22 saves.

Game 4 is Friday at 8pm at the Memorial Coliseum. Game 5 will faceoff Saturday night at 7:30. If games 6 and 7 are necessary, they will be held at Colorado on Tuesday, May 22 and Wednesday, May 23.

Tickets for Friday and Saturday's games in Fort Wayne are on sale at the Coliseum ticket office. Season tickets for 2018-19 with special early bird pricing are also on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit the Komet office, Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

Kids Seat Free Friday-- The Komets have featured Kids Seat Free Nights all season long and as another playoff bonus, Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for Friday when the Komets face Colorado at the Coliseum courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

