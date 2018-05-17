Indy's Flinchem Receives ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award Presented by CCM

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that Darrin Flinchem of the Indy Fuel is the 2017-18 recipient of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award, presented by CCM.

The winner is determined in a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.

A long-time mainstay in the Indianapolis hockey scene, Flinchem's involvement with hockey in the Circle City dates back to 1995 when he served as the equipment manager for the International Hockey League's Indianapolis Ice. Other previous stops for Flinchem include the ECHL's Jacksonville Lizard Kings and the United States Hockey League's Indiana Ice. During his time with the Ice, Flinchem was also called upon to represent the the United States at the World Junior "A" Challenge, winning five gold medals with the USA Hockey Select squad.

ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year

2017-18 Darrin Flinchem, Indy Fuel

2016-17 Andrew Dvorak, Missouri Mavericks

2015-16 Drew Kitts, Quad City Mallards

2014-15 Dakota King, Gwinnett Gladiators

2013-14 Billy Higgins, Wheeling Nailers

2012-13 Adam Dexter, Orlando Solar Bears

2011-12 Ryan Martin, Greenville Road Warriors

2010-11 Mike Burkhead, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Ben Laing, Stockton Thunder

2008-09 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2007-08 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2005-06 Chris Burke, Fresno Falcons

2004-05 John Jennings, Florida Everblades and Russ Holden, Reading Royals

2003-04 John Krouse, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Tom Severance, Charlotte Checkers

