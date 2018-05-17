Indy's Flinchem Receives ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award Presented by CCM
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that Darrin Flinchem of the Indy Fuel is the 2017-18 recipient of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award, presented by CCM.
The winner is determined in a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.
A long-time mainstay in the Indianapolis hockey scene, Flinchem's involvement with hockey in the Circle City dates back to 1995 when he served as the equipment manager for the International Hockey League's Indianapolis Ice. Other previous stops for Flinchem include the ECHL's Jacksonville Lizard Kings and the United States Hockey League's Indiana Ice. During his time with the Ice, Flinchem was also called upon to represent the the United States at the World Junior "A" Challenge, winning five gold medals with the USA Hockey Select squad.
ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year
2017-18 Darrin Flinchem, Indy Fuel
2016-17 Andrew Dvorak, Missouri Mavericks
2015-16 Drew Kitts, Quad City Mallards
2014-15 Dakota King, Gwinnett Gladiators
2013-14 Billy Higgins, Wheeling Nailers
2012-13 Adam Dexter, Orlando Solar Bears
2011-12 Ryan Martin, Greenville Road Warriors
2010-11 Mike Burkhead, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Ben Laing, Stockton Thunder
2008-09 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals
2007-08 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals
2005-06 Chris Burke, Fresno Falcons
2004-05 John Jennings, Florida Everblades and Russ Holden, Reading Royals
2003-04 John Krouse, Pensacola Ice Pilots
2002-03 Tom Severance, Charlotte Checkers
Indy Fuel Equipment Manager Darrin Flinchem
