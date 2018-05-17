Greenville's Aiello Receives ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award Presented by CCM
May 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that Matt Aiello of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is the 2017-18 recipient of the ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award, presented by CCM.
The winner is determined in a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.
Aiello, who was selected to serve as a trainer at the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in January, completed his second season as the Swamp Rabbits' athletic trainer in 2017-18. The Cary, Illinois native has over seven years of experience in the field since earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training from Illinois State University. Aiello began his career in the Central Hockey League with the Bloomington Prairie Thunder. Over the next five seasons, he held the athletic trainer position for the CHL's Bloomington Blaze, Southern Professional Hockey League's Bloomington Thunder and United States Hockey League's Bloomington Thunder.
ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year
2017-18 Matt Aiello, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
2016-17 Cole Libby, Utah Grizzlies
2015-16 Scott McLay, Alaska Aces
2014-15 Brad Fredrick, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 Steve Ruhmel, Florida Everblades
2012-13 Bob Case, Cincinnati Cyclones
2011-12 Mike Schroeder, Chicago Express
2010-11 Kevin Anderson, Stockton Thunder
2009-10 Bobby Walls, Ontario Reign
2008-09 Bryan Rodgers, Dayton Bombers
2007-08 Brian Grogesky, Reading Royals
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 17, 2018
- 2019 HHOF Inductee Unveiled - Toledo Walleye
- Matt Aiello Named ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Greenville's Aiello Receives ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award Presented by CCM - ECHL
- Darrin Flinchem Named ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year - Indy Fuel
- Indy's Flinchem Receives ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award Presented by CCM - ECHL
- Komets Repel Eagles 4-2 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Penalty Trouble Dooms Eagles in 4-2 Loss in Game 3 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.