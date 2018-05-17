Greenville's Aiello Receives ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award Presented by CCM

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that Matt Aiello of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is the 2017-18 recipient of the ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award, presented by CCM.

The winner is determined in a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.

Aiello, who was selected to serve as a trainer at the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in January, completed his second season as the Swamp Rabbits' athletic trainer in 2017-18. The Cary, Illinois native has over seven years of experience in the field since earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training from Illinois State University. Aiello began his career in the Central Hockey League with the Bloomington Prairie Thunder. Over the next five seasons, he held the athletic trainer position for the CHL's Bloomington Blaze, Southern Professional Hockey League's Bloomington Thunder and United States Hockey League's Bloomington Thunder.

ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

2017-18 Matt Aiello, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

2016-17 Cole Libby, Utah Grizzlies

2015-16 Scott McLay, Alaska Aces

2014-15 Brad Fredrick, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 Steve Ruhmel, Florida Everblades

2012-13 Bob Case, Cincinnati Cyclones

2011-12 Mike Schroeder, Chicago Express

2010-11 Kevin Anderson, Stockton Thunder

2009-10 Bobby Walls, Ontario Reign

2008-09 Bryan Rodgers, Dayton Bombers

2007-08 Brian Grogesky, Reading Royals

