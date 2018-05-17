Matt Aiello Named ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced that Matt Aiello has been selected as the recipient of the 2017-18 ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year Award, presented by CCM. Aiello takes home both honors for athletic trainers in the ECHL this season after earning a trip to the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic in January.

The winner of the award was determined through a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers.

Aiello wrapped up his second season with the Swamp Rabbits after being nominated to represent the league in Indianapolis at the annual All-Star Classic. It was the first time that a Greenville athletic trainer has won the award and just the second time a member of the Swamp Rabbits staff has earned an ECHL honor (Ryan Martin - 2011-12 Equipment Manager of the Year).

The Cary, Illinois native has over seven years of experience in the field since earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training from Illinois State University. Aiello began his career in the Central Hockey League with the Bloomington Prairie Thunder. Over the next five seasons, he held the athletic trainer position for the CHL's Bloomington Blaze, Southern Professional Hockey League's Bloomington Thunder and United States Hockey League's Bloomington Thunder.

Aiello becomes the 11th winner of the award since its creation in 2008. He is also the fifth trainer to win the award after only two seasons in the ECHL. This season, Aiello worked his 450th career game behind the bench.

ECHL Athletic Trainer of the Year

2017-18 Matt Aiello, Greenville Swamp Rabbits

2016-17 Cole Libby, Utah Grizzlies

2015-16 Scott McLay, Alaska Aces

2014-15 Brad Fredrick, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 Steve Ruhmel, Florida Everblades

2012-13 Bob Case, Cincinnati Cyclones

2011-12 Mike Schroeder, Chicago Express

2010-11 Kevin Anderson, Stockton Thunder

2009-10 Bobby Walls, Ontario Reign

2008-09 Bryan Rodgers, Dayton Bombers

2007-08 Brian Grogesky, Reading Royals

