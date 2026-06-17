Darren Smith Joins Devon Kerr to Break Down His Five-Goal Night: USL All Access

Published on June 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Devon Kerr welcomed Darren Smith of Detroit City FC, fresh off of a five-goal performance against Sporting Club Jacksonville, to talk about what he learned when playing in Finland and Morocco, joining Detroit City FC in the USL, and enjoying each game - no matter how many goals he scores.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 17, 2026

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