Darren Smith Joins Devon Kerr to Break Down His Five-Goal Night: USL All Access
Published on June 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL All Access, Devon Kerr welcomed Darren Smith of Detroit City FC, fresh off of a five-goal performance against Sporting Club Jacksonville, to talk about what he learned when playing in Finland and Morocco, joining Detroit City FC in the USL, and enjoying each game - no matter how many goals he scores.
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