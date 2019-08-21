Darrar to Return for Second Season with Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE - Forward Rob Darrar has signed for the 2019-20 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Darrar was a strong offensive player for the Havoc a season ago, scoring the second-most goals (20) as he contributed 47 points and a +/- of +17 in 45 games his rookie season. He was also one of the most accurate shooters on the team, finding the back of the net on 14.2 percent of his shots.

Darrar's most notable goal of his rookie season came in the opening game of the President's Cup Final versus Birmingham, where he scored the overtime game-winner.

In the playoffs, Darrar (5-10, 190 pounds) scored three times and added five assists with a +3 in seven games.

Darrar joins a plethora of returning forwards from last year's season, including Tyler Piacentini, Sy Nutkevitch, Kyle Sharkey as well as Shawn Bates who was a member of the 2017-18 championship season.

