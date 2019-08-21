Travis Armstrong to Return to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that defenseman Travis Armstrong has signed an agreement to return to the team for training camp in October. 2019-20 will be his fifth season as a professional.

"I couldn't be more excited to be back for another year in the Star City to play in front of the best fans in the SPHL," said Armstrong.

Armstrong appeared in 40 games for the Dawgs during the 2018-19 season around a pair of ECHL stints. He scored four goals and dished out 17 assists while racking up 75 penalty minutes with four fighting majors in the regular season and notched four assists in five postseason games.

"Travis is an ultimate competitor," said Rail Yard Dawgs coach Dan Bremner. "His mentality is such that he cannot hit the ice without putting everything he has into it.

"He is an elite defenseman in the SPHL and his leadership and voice in the locker room is invaluable. He is an example of what Dawgs hockey is all about every time he steps on the ice."

The 6'5 Smiths Falls, Ontario native has been a member of the Rail Yard Dawgs during each of their three seasons of existence and was the first selection by the team in the 2016 SPHL expansion draft. He has played 77 games for Roanoke between various ECHL call-ups and has 11 goals and 22 assists in those games.

"I'm looking forward to getting the season started and bringing a championship to the city of Roanoke," said Armstrong.

The team will assemble for training camp at the beginning of October and fourth season of Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey will begin on October 18 in Pensacola. Roanoke's home opener will take place on October 26 against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:05 PM. Half and full-season tickets are available now and can be purchased by contacting the Dawgs at 540-266-7343.

