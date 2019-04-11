Darrar and Brandrup Named to SPHL All-Rookie Team

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Thursday announced its 2018-2019 All-Rookie Team as selected by a vote of SPHL coaches and media representatives.

F: Ben Blasko (Peoria), Rob Darrar (Huntsville), Scott Cuthrell (Knoxville)

D: Doug Rose, (Knoxville, tie), Alec Brandrup (Huntsville, tie), Garrett Schmitz,

(Birmingham, tie)

G: Stephen Klein (Peoria)

Forward Rob Darrar ranked second in points for the rookies (47), third in goals (20) and fifth in assists (27). Over the season, he had a plus/minus rating of +17. Darrar also was called up to the ECHL and played seven games with the Reading Royals.

Havoc defenseman Alec Brandrup had 28 assists, scored two goals, had 88 shots and had a plus/minus rating of +17. In college, Brandrup played hockey at Norwich University.

The SPHL will announce its First and Second-Team All-SPHL rosters on Friday.

