Bulls Garrett Schmitz Selected to 2018-19 All-Rookie Team

April 11, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on announced its 2018-2019 All-Rookie Team as selected by a vote of SPHL coaches and media representatives.

F: Ben Blasko (Peoria), Rob Darrar (Huntsville), Scott Cuthrell (Knoxville)

D: Doug Rose, (Knoxville, tie), Alec Brandrup (Huntsville, tie), Garrett Schmitz, (Birmingham, tie)

G: Stephen Klein (Peoria)

Ben Blasko of the Peoria Rivermen led the rookies and the entire league points (68) and assists (49). This season, Blasko had a plus/minus rating of +40, 94 shots and 19 goals. Before signing with the Rivermen, Blasko played hockey at University of Ontario Institute of Technology.

Huntsville Havoc's Rob Darrar ranked second in points for the rookies (47), third in goals (20) and fifth in assist (27). Over the season, he had a plus/minus rating of +17. Darrar also was called up to the ECHL and played seven games with the Reading Royals.

Scott Cuthrell of the Knoxville Ice Bears came in fourth among rookies for points (43) and second in assists (31). This season, he scored 12 goals and had a plus/minus rating of +13. Cuthrell also was called up to the ECHL and played three games with the Tulsa Oilers.

Doug Rose of the Knoxville Ice Bears ranked eighth in points for rookies (34). This season, he scored nine (9) goals, 25 assists and scored one short-handed goal. Before starting his career in the SPHL, Rose played hockey at Stevenson University.

Alec Brandrup of the Huntsville Havoc had 28 assists, scored two goals, had 88 shots and had a plus/minus rating of +17. In college, Brandrup played hockey at Norwich University.

Birmingham Bull's Garrett Schmitz finished the season with 10 goals and 23 assists. He also had a plus/minus rating of +15, had 101 shots and four game winning goals.

Goaltender Stephen Klein of the Peoria Rivermen led the league in GAA (1.86), came in third in the league for wins (22) and third in the SPHL for SV% (.923). He also had five shutouts and made 673 saves this season.

The league will announce its First and Second-Team All-SPHL rosters on Friday.

NEXT GAME:

Friday April 12, 2019

President's Cup Playoffs - Game 1

@Fayetteville Marksmen

Crown Coliseum - Fayetteville, NC

