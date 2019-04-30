Darnell Leads Patriots to 2-1 Win over Rockers

Bridgewater, NJ - Logan Darnell (1-0) pitched six strong innings to lead the Somerset Patriots (3-2) to a 2-1 win over the High Point Rockers (3-2) at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday evening.

In his 2019 season debut, Darnell allowed just one run on two hits and struck out seven to lead the Patriots to their first ever win over the Atlantic League's newest franchise.

"It was great to get out there and compete again," said Darnell. "[Catcher Yovan Gonzalez] and I were on the same page, which is always a help when the guy knows you and you've pitched to him before. I think we were really aggressive early in the count and on the right side of the plate because they were aggressive to left field. I think that was the biggest key early in the game. Just to get ahead and not miss in on that lineup because they can be pretty dangerous."

High Point took a 1-0 lead on an RBI groundout by Tyler Ladendorf in the top of the third inning.

The Patriots rallied to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Ramon Flores and an RBI single by Mike Ohlman for the 2-1 final.

Joe Van Meter (0-1) suffered the loss, allowing two earned runs on four hits in six innings pitched. Mike Antonini earned his second save of the season with a perfect ninth inning and two strikeouts.

