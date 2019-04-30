Four-Run Frame Leads Ducks Past Barnstormers

April 30, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 5-4 on Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Rey Fuentes immediately put the Ducks on top with a leadoff solo home run to right field in the first inning off Barnstormers starter Scott Shuman. Lancaster jumped in front in the bottom of the second on a three-run homer to right by K.C. Hobson off Ducks starter Jake Fisher.

Long Island grabbed the lead right back with a four-run third inning to knock Shuman out of the game. David Washington's mammoth two-run homer to right, a wild pitch that scored Matt den Dekker and an RBI single by Hector Sanchez put the Ducks in front 5-3.

It stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh when Parker Morin connected for a pinch-hit RBI single that closed the gap to 5-4. However, Tucker Healy stranded the tying run at second by inducing a strikeout and a flyout. Vin Mazzaro and Enrique Burgos each followed with a scoreless frame to seal the win.

Fisher (1-0) picked up the win, tossing six and one-third innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out five. Shuman (0-1) took the loss, yielding five runs on six hits and two walks in just two and two-thirds innings with seven strikeouts. Burgos earned his first save of the year with a scoreless ninth inning.

Washington led the Flock with three hits, finishing just a triple shy of the cycle, while Kirk Nieuwenhuis added two hits.

The Ducks and Barnstormers continue their four-game set on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Left-hander Bennett Parry (1-0, 5.40) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Barnstormers southpaw Jared Lakind (0-0, 20.25).

Long Island returns home for Opening Night at Bethpage Ballpark on Friday, May 3, when the Ducks host the Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Wally Backman Bobbleheads, courtesy of P.C. Richard & Son. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 p.m. to enjoy pre-game team introductions and traditional Opening Night pomp and circumstance. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.