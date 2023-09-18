Danielle Collier Joins Mississippi Sea Wolves as Director of Ticket Sales and Merchandise

September 18, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Mississippi Sea Wolves are thrilled to announce the addition of Danielle Collier to their front office staff as the Director of Ticket Sales and Merchandise. A proud Mississippi native, Danielle brings a wealth of experience and skills to the organization, ready to enhance the fan experience.

With a degree in fashion marketing and a diverse professional background, Danielle has experience spanning several industries. Her career journey includes serving as a color guard instructor, a front desk clerk, and a costume manager, allowing her to develop exceptional organizational and management abilities.

"I am excited to join the Mississippi Sea Wolves," shared Danielle Collier. "I am passionate about bringing new and fun merch items this season that I'm sure fans will love!"

As the Director of Ticket Sales and Merchandise for the Mississippi Sea Wolves, Danielle will leverage her experience to drive the team's merchandise growth. Her creative flair and business expertise make her a valuable addition to the Sea Wolves' front office.

"We are delighted to welcome Danielle Collier to our front office staff," said Allie Pace, chief financial officer of the Mississippi Sea Wolves. "Her diverse skill set, leadership experience, and dedication to our community align perfectly with our vision for the organization. The fans are sure to love her and the new merch!"

The Mississippi Sea Wolves are confident that Danielle's dynamic background and commitment to excellence will play a pivotal role in the team's future achievements. They look forward to an exciting journey with Danielle and are confident that her passion, skills, and dedication will contribute to the growth and success of the organization.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.