Watertown Wolves Set Season Ticket Party

Watertown, NY - Are you ready for some Wolves Hockey, Watertown? We are kicking off the season with a great event, brought to you by Tully's Good Times. On October 7th from 3pm-6pm, we will be giving out Season Ticket Badges to all our current season ticket holders. If you've purchased a "Diamond Ticket Package," your custom jersey will also be available for pickup. If you are a season ticket holder, you also get FREE entry into our preseason game on October 10th, presented by IHC Youth Sports.

If you have not purchased your season tickets yet, there's still time until our deadline of Oct 1st. Email: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com to purchase your new ticket package or "Freeze," your price from last season. On October 1st, we will be opening the Showpass App and website for single season ticket purchases. Season tickets will also be available on Showpass after Oct 1st but you will lose any Merch Discounts. Season ticket holders will be invited to our Wolves Carnival (date to be determined) as well as many other events we have planned for our loyal fans.

If you cannot make the Season Ticket Party, please let us know. We will be available at "The Wolves Den," by appointment, 9-5pm, Mon-Friday until the season kicks off. We are excited for our loyal fans to see what we've put together this season. Go Wolves!!

