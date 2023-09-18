Aleksandr Gamzatov Signs PTO

September 18, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the signing of winger, Aleksandr Gamzatov, to a professional tryout agreement ahead of training camp next month. The Russian native has been playing hockey in North America since his time at the U16 level.

Gamzatov played his youth hockey with the famous, Hill Academy, in Caledon, Ontario. He was apart of the academy's program from two seasons. In 2020, he would make the jump to junior hockey in the NA3HL, playing for the Long Beach Sharks and the St. Louis Jr. Blues, totaling 17 goals and 17 assists his first season.

In the 2021-22 season, Gamzatov made camp with the Texas Jr. Brahmas, where he played in 46 regular season games and 3 playoff contests. His sophomore campaign saw him tally 29 goals and 54 assists. Most recently Gamzatov was with the New Jersey 87's of the EHL recording 29 points last season.

The Russian winger stands at 6'2" and carries himself at 190 pounds, adding another big frame to compete for a spot in the Black Bears forward group.

2023-24 Season Tickets are now on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblackbears.com and by following the Black Bears all year long on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok @BlackBearsFPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.