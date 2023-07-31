Daniel Stone Signs Contract with Black Bears

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the signing of defenseman, Daniel Stone to the 2023-24 roster. Stone becomes the fourth alumni of the Adrian College Bulldogs hockey program to sign with the Black Bears, joining Connor Smith, Brenden Stanko and Dakota Bohn.

Daniel is a 27-year-old defenseman from Calgary, Alberta. He grew up playing in the KIJHL and BCHL before beginning his journey at Adrian College in 2017. Across his four years with the Bulldogs, Stone played in 112 regular season games and 10 playoff contests. He was responsible for 19 goals and 47 assists across his collegiate career, which was capped off by winning the 2021 ACHA National Championship.

Like his college counterparts, Stone carries a big frame with himself on the blue line. The 6'4" 220 pound defenseman will be hard to push around and will add more grit to the Black Bears roster.

