A Hometown Player Returns to Danbury

Nick DiNicola with the Danbury Hat Tricks

(Danbury Hat Tricks)

The local product is back! The Hat Tricks have signed Nick DiNicola to a contract for the 2023-24 season.

DiNicola, a Wolcott native, played five games for the Hat Tricks in 2019-20 (7 points, 5 goals, 2 assists). The 29-year-old spent the past two seasons in the Italian Hockey League notching a career-high 51 points (23 goals, 28 assists) as a player-assistant coach last season.

"Nick is a skilled, versatile player who we expect will help us continue the rich tradition that we have built here," said Hat Tricks General Manager and Head Coach Billy McCreary. "He is a local product that we are excited to welcome home."

Prior to his professional career, DiNicola attended Fitchburg State University for four seasons (2015-16 - 2018-19) including one as the captain his senior campaign. The left-hander compiled 134 points with the Falcons over that four-year span.

Watch DiNicola and the rest of the Hat Tricks in the team's home opener on Oct. 14 against the Watertown Wolves.

