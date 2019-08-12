Daniel Castano Named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-handed starting pitcher Daniel Castano has been named the Southern League Player of the Week for August 5-11, announced by the league office on Monday morning.

On Thursday August 8, Castano collected a nine-inning complete game in Jacksonville's 5-1 win over the Mississippi Braves at the Baseball Grounds. In his nine innings of work he allowed a run on five hits while walking none and setting a new career-high with 13 strikeouts.

"I was just trying to have a good game," Castano said. "My grandparents were here from Austin, Texas. I was just trying to do my thing and throw strikes. Before the game my bullpen wasn't very good. I knew I had to lock in early and not mess around especially against Mississippi, they hit well, I knew I had to execute my pitches and take it one inning at a time."

Castano's effort was Jacksonville's first nine-inning complete game since Justin Nicolino accomplished the feat on July 29, 2014. Castano's 13 strikeouts were matched the next night by Jumbo Shrimp right-handed starting pitcher Jorge Guzman, as the duo were tied for the league lead in strikeouts over the past week. Castano also had the second-lowest WHIP in the league last week at 0.56, and the fifth best batting average against at .156.

In his last three starts, Castano is 2-0 with a 0.41 ERA, striking out 23 batters compared to just one walk in his last 22 innings of work.

This season with the Jumbo Shrimp, Castano is 5-1 with a 3.02 ERA in 14 appearances and nine starts. Castano started the season with High-A Jupiter where he was 0-2 with a 3.82 ERA in 12 appearances out of the Hammerheads bullpen.

Castano, 24, is a native of Austin, Texas, and was acquired by the Marlins in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals along with outfielder Magneuris Sierra and right-handed pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Zac Gallen in exchange for outfielder Marcell Ozuna. Castano was originally selected by the Cardinals in the 19th round of the 2016 round out of Baylor.

Castano is the second Jumbo Shrimp pitcher to earn this award, as former Jacksonville right-handed pitcher Robert Dugger was selected as the Southern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 13-19. Stone Garrett was also named the Southern League Player of the Week for the week of July 15-21.

Jacksonville opens up a five-game series in Tuesday's 7 p.m. ET contest at Tennessee. RHP Kolton Mahoney (4-1, 2.63 ERA) makes the start for the Jumbo Shrimp. Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

