Southern League Weekly Award Winners Named for August 5-11

August 12, 2019 - Southern League (SL) News Release





MARIETTA, GA - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs are excited to announce that Jackson Generals catcher Daulton Varsho has been named the league's Player of the Week, and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp left-handed pitcher Daniel Castano has been named Pitcher of the Week. Both awards recognize these players' performances for games played during the week of August 5-11.

Varsho, 23, earns Player of the Week honors after appearing in five games for the Jackson Generals and recording a pair of three-hit games as Jackson continues to inch closer to a berth in the BC® Powder Championship Series. Among all qualified hitters this past week, Varsho led the league in numerous categories including OPS (1.368), slugging percentage (.947), and total bases (18). He also ranked among the league's best in batting average (.421, T-5th), runs batted in (5, T-5th), and hits (8, T-6th). In four games with Varsho behind the dish, Generals pitchers went 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA (11 ER/35.0 IP).

With less than a month left in his first Southern League season, the Chili, Wisconsin native leads all Southern League hitters in OPS (.875) and runs scored (68), while also slotting in among the league's best in six other offensive categories including on-base percentage (.372, 3rd) and slugging (.503, 3rd).

The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted Varsho as a Competitive Balance pick (no. 68 overall) in the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He is listed as Arizona's no. 5 prospect and the no. 10 catching prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline.

Castano, 24, is named Pitcher of the Week following a dominant complete game victory August 8 against the Mississippi Braves which featured 13 strikeouts with no walks and only five hits allowed. The southpaw's 0.56 WHIP and .156 opponents' batting average (5-for-32) were the lowest among all Southern League pitchers who threw more than seven innings last week.

The Miami Marlins acquired Castano from the St. Louis Cardinals in December 2017 and assigned him to the Jumbo Shrimp on May 27, 2019. Across 14 appearances with Jacksonville (nine starts), the Baylor University product has amassed a 5-1 record with a 3.02 ERA (21 ER/62.2 IP). Across his last five starts, Castano is 4-0 with a 1.56 ERA (6 ER/34.2 IP) and 37 strikeouts against just one walk.

