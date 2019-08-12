Homestand Highlights: August 13-17 vs. Birmingham Barons

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves welcome the Chicago White Sox affiliate Birmingham Barons to Trustmark Park for the first leg of a ten-day homestand, Tuesday, Aug. 13 through Saturday, Aug. 17 at Trustmark Park. The homestand features Bark in the Park, AMR First Responders Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Clunker Car Night, Austin Riley Youth T-Shirt Giveaway, Princess Night and Back-to-Back Post-Game Fireworks on Friday and Saturday.

What's Chop'n:

The M-Braves are just 1,676 fans away from welcoming the 3 millionth fan to Trustmark Park. The 3 millionth fan will be recognized with a prize pack that includes (4) 2020 Atlanta Braves tickets to the exclusive Infiniti Club, (2) 2020 M-Braves Dugout Level Season Tickets, Ceremonial First Pitch, $50 Extra-Innings Team Store Credit, $50 Gift Card to Outback, $50 Gift Card to Ichiban, and much more!

Who to Watch:

Birmingham's roster features eight of the White Sox top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline: INF Nick Madrigal (5), OF Luis Basabe (9), OF Luis Gonzalez (13), INF Gavin Sheets (14), RHP Tyler Johnson (20), RHP Codi Heuer (25), RHP Alec Hansen (28) and LHP Bernardo Flores (29).

The Barons are managed by 11-time Gold Glove Award-winning shortstop and three-time All-Star Omar Vizquel. The 52-year-old Vizquel played 24 seasons and is in his second year as a manager in the White Sox organization and first with the Barons.

The Mississippi roster has seven of Atlanta's top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline: LHP Kyle Muller (7), C William Contreras (8), OF Greyson Jenista (11), RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (14), LHP Thomas Burrows (16), OF Trey Harris (18) and INF C.J. Alexander (19).

Did You Know?:

2019 marks the 25th anniversary of Michael Jordan's Southern League season in 1994. Jordan wore

#45 for the Barons, the number he wore for his Laney (NC) High School baseball team. Assigned to the Barons roster March 31, 1994, setting of a frenzy of interest never before seen in minor league history. Jordan batted .202 with three home runs, 51 runs batted in, 30 stolen bases, 114 strikeouts, 51 base on balls, and 11 errors.

Tuesday, August 13 vs. Birmingham | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Tupelo Tuesday - "Ain't Nothin But a 2-for-1 Dog" courtesy of Polk's Meat Products. 16 oz fountain sodas are also 2-for-1. Fans can exchange their Polk's Meat products label at the Trustmark Park Box Office for 2-for-1 tickets for all Tuesday home games (excludes Suite and Club Level tickets).

Bark In The Park - All Tuesday evening games are "Bark in the Park" at Trustmark Park because four legs are better than two! Thanks to Camp Bow Wow, bring your pup for free and enjoy the game from anywhere in the ballpark.

Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Connor Johnstone (5-2, 3.65) vs. RHP Lincoln Henzman (2-6, 6.47)

Wednesday, August 14 vs. Birmingham | 1:05 pm | Gates Open at 12:00 pm

"Join Us For A Jackson" Wednesday - Fans can receive (4) field level tickets and (4) 16 oz soft drinks for just one "Andrew Jackson" ($20)! Additional tickets only $5. (AVAILABLE AT BOX OFFICE ONLY)

AMR First Responders Wednesday - ALL First Responders/Emergency Response personnel receive FREE Field Level and General Admission tickets when presenting ID.

Service Industry Ticket Deal - Hotel and Restaurant Employees are offered $3 tickets for themselves and up to four guests will valid name badge or business card.

Business Person's Special - Take a long lunch and enjoy an M-Braves game!

Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (3-7, 4.41) vs. LHP Bernardo Flores (3-5, 3.09)

Thursday, August 15 vs. Birmingham | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Clunker Car Night - Need a new ride? The Mississippi Braves have partnered with local dealerships to give away used cars between innings! Included will be a 15-passenger limousine!

Thirsty Thursday - 16 oz. Domestic beer and 16 oz. Fountain drinks will be $2 each.

M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments - Join us on Thursdays this season for M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments presented by Central MS Corn-Hole & Good Times! Every Thirsty Thursday at Trustmark Park (13 of them) we'll have competitive tournaments outside the Farm Bureau Grill on the right-field concourse starting at 6:00 pm. Great cash & prizes to winners! $5 entry per player.

Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Phil Pfeifer (1-2, 4.00) vs. LHP John Parke (3-3, 2.78)

Friday, August 16 vs. Birmingham | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza - Friday Night Fireworks is back at Trustmark Park!

Austin Riley Braves Kids T-Shirt Jersey - The first 1,000 kids, 14 and under will receive an Austin Riley Braves Kids T-Shirt Jersey!

Dash For Cash - $10,000 in cash will be spread out in the outfield and 10 lucky fans will have 1 minute to collect as much cash as possible.

Free Fist Bump - As part of our Fan Friday promotion, every fan coming through the gates will receive a FREE FIST BUMP from an M-Braves representative.

Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Nolan Kingham (0-1, 2.45) vs. RHP Blake Battenfield (5-4, 4.34)

Saturday, August 17 vs. Birmingham | 6:05 pm | Gates Open at 5:00 pm

Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza - A Princess Themed Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza will light up the sky above Trustmark Park

Princess Night - Dress as your favorite Princess on a special Daddy/Daughter Date Night. The night will begin with a Princess Parade around the warning track and include a special appearance from Anna and Elsa!

Pediatric Cancer Awareness Night - Players will wear special jerseys, available via silent auction, featuring the name of a local youth fighting cancer. In partnership with Gold Glove Charities and Children's of Mississippi.

Probable Pitching Matchup: TBD vs. LHP Tanner Banks (1-7, 5.14)

