Harris, Kingham Named Farm Bureau Players of the Week

August 12, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - Mississippi Braves outfielder Trey Harris and right-handed pitcher Nolan Kingham have been named Farm Bureau Player and Pitcher of the Week. The Awards were given for their performances for the M-Braves from Aug. 5-12.

Harris, 23, the University of Missouri product takes home the award for the first time. Across six games, Harris hit .360 (9-for-25) with a double, triple, walk, three extra-base hits, 15 total bases, a .385 on-base percentage, .600 slugging percentage, and hit his first home run at the Double-A level. Harris fell a homer shy of the cycle on Thursday, ustAugust 8 at Jacksonville, finishing 3-for-4 at the plate.

The Powder Springs, Georgia native was promoted to Mississippi from High-A Florida on July 18. Harris has appeared in 20 games this season at Mississippi, hitting .310 (22-for-71) with five runs, four doubles, two triples, one home run, eight RBI, with an on-base percentage of .347. He has reached base safely in 11 straight games, batting .349 and hitting in ten of the 11 games.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Harris in the 32nd round of the 2018 draft out of Mizzoue.

Kingham, 22, the University of Texas product takes home the award for the first time in his first week with the club. Kingham made two starts this week, for a record of 0-1 and an ERA of 2.45 (3 ER/11.0 IP) with ten hits, six strikeouts, three walks, and opposing batters hitting .233.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native, was promoted to Mississippi from High-A Florida on August 5 and made his Double-A debut that night where he allowed one run over 5.0 innings. Kingham is the only pitcher in Minor League Baseball to record three 9.0 inning complete game shutouts and ranks fourth in all MiLB with 140.2 innings pitched over 22 starts over three levels of the Atlanta Braves farm system.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Kingham in the 12th round of the 2018 draft out of the University of Texas.

The M-Braves will begin an 11-game series in ten days against Birmingham and Pensacola on Tuesday at Trustmark Park. The homestand opens with game one of a five-game series against Birmingham on Tuesday evening. RHP Connor Johnstone (5-2, 3.65) gets the start for Mississippi against Birmingham RHP Lincoln Henzman (2-6, 6.47). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm CT with coverage beginning at 5:20 pm on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv (subscription required).

Tuesday's Promotions:

Tupelo Tuesday - "Ain't Nothin But a 2-for-1 Dog" courtesy of Polk's Meat Products. 16 oz fountain sodas are also 2-for-1. Fans can exchange their Polk's Meat products label at the Trustmark Park Box Office for 2-for-1 tickets for all Tuesday home games (excludes Suite and Club Level tickets).

Bark In The Park - All Tuesday evening games are "Bark in the Park" at Trustmark Park because four legs are better than two! Thanks to Camp Bow Wow, bring your pup for free and enjoy the game from anywhere in the ballpark.

