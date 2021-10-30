Danbury topples Port Huron to move to 2-0

October 30, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT - The Hat Tricks (1-0-0-1-0) win 5-4 in overtime against Port Huron (0-1-0-0-1) on Saturday night.

As time was winding down in overtime, Gordy Bonnel made a pass to a wide-open Cory Anderson, who rifled the puck into the top corner to give the Hat Tricks the victory. For Anderson, it was his first career overtime goal.

"It's definitely one I'm going to remember forever," Anderson said. "Our backs were against the ropes, and when they tied it up, we knew we just had to buckle down and get the job done. That's what we did."

After a scoreless first period, the Mele brothers jump-started the Hat Tricks in the second. First, at 7:27, Steve Mele found twine on a pass from Tom Mele.

On a late power play in the second, Tom wristed a shot from the left circle into the back of the net. The goal was assisted by his brother, Steve as well as Aaron Atwell.

Dmitry Kuznetsov started the scoring in the third, taking a puck from below the goal line and powering his way in front to put one past Port Huron goaltender Greg Harney.

The Hat Tricks looked to be on their way, leading 4-2 after a Jonny Ruiz goal at 9:17 of the third, but during a 4-on-4 late in the period, the Prowlers put two pucks past Cooper Seedott in the Hat Tricks goal.

Seedott rebounded, making multiple acrobatic saves in overtime to keep the Hat Tricks alive and with nine seconds left in overtime, Anderson put home the game-winner.

The Hat Tricks have yet to trail through two games this season.

"We spent a lot of time in our own zone with all the penalties, but our team's effort helped us survive those chances," said head coach Dave MacIsaac. "I thought our intensity was great in the first two games."

The Hat Tricks now have a 10-day layoff before returning to action at home against Watertown on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.