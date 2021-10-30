Thunderbirds Earn Second Straight Win against Thunder, 8-3

Winston-Salem, N.C. - The Carolina Thunderbirds secured all six possible points this weekend, beating the Delaware Thunder 8-3 for the second consecutive night.

Nick Modica made his first start of the season for Carolina, stopping 34 of 37 shots sent his way. Trevor Babin made the start for Delaware but was pulled early in the 3rd period after surrendering seven goals on 30 shots. Anthony Pupplo entered the game in relief, stopping nine of ten shot.

Viktor Grebennikov opened the scoring for Carolina just short of the nine minute mark in the first period, scoring his second goal in as many games. Delaware would counter just four minutes later with a Dan Cangelosi goal, evening the score at one aside. With Danny Martin in the penalty box for cross-checking, Cameron Dimmit fired home a shorthanded tally to put Carolina ahead once again.

In the second period, Tory McLean scored his first FPHL goal after just two minutes. Named Captain just before the game, Joe Cangelosi would score his team-leading third goal of the season, then drop the gloves with Dan Cangelosi (no relation) of the Thunder. Ryan Marker would add a shorthanded tally later in the period before Chris Hunt's first goal in a Carolina uniform brought the score to 5-2.

The third period brought four more goals, as well as two more assists for Viktor Grebennikov, who would later be named first star of the game. Hunt's second goal of the game, a deflection from John Buttitta, and David Nicoletti's first goal as a Thunderbird would bring Carolina to eight goals on the night before the five minute mark of the third. Ryan Marker would slip one more goal past Nick Modica before the final horn sounded.

Thunderbirds head coach Garrett Rutledge also advances to 2-0-0-0 in his professional career. After the win, Rutledge remarked, "We just keep building for next week, and game by game we get better and better. I'm a hockey guy, so I'll enjoy a cold beer and get back to work on Monday."

After back to back wins to open the season, Carolina now turns its attention to next weekend's matchup against the Watertown Wolves. All Thunderbirds games can be watched live on the team's YouTube page, or heard on the Thunderbirds radio network.

