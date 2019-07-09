Danbury Hat Tricks Partners with Ferrer Electric

Today, at the Danbury Arena, the Danbury Hat Tricks have announced a partnership with local Connecticut electrical company; Ferrer's Electric LLC. With their locally based headquarters, Ferrer's Electric LLC provides electrical services to residents and business' in Fairfield County, parts of New Haven County as well as parts of Litchfield County.

Owned and operated by Pedro (Pete) Ferrer, Ferrer's Electric LLC specializes in providing quality electrical services in all facets & phases of electrical work. Highly trained in areas of commercial, industrial, and residential electrical work. With more than 100 years of combined industry experience, they are ready to take on their next challenge daily!

Ferrer's Electric LLC handles safety inspections and is the electrical systems expert that can evaluate your home and bring your property to its highest levels of safety and efficiency.

Highlighting the partnership will be each time the Hat Tricks go on the power play fans will hear "Light 'em up up up, light em up up up" and if the Hat Tricks put one on the board, then all fans in attendance have won a special offer on their next electrical service; courtesy of Ferrer's Electric LLC.

Ferrer commented, "We are very excited for this partnership and the hockey season. When the Hat Tricks turn up the power play you'll think of Ferrer's Electric LLC and when you need your power at home or place of business turned on, we want (Ferrer's Electric) to be the name you think of."

For more information on Ferrer's Electric LLC, check out Ferrer Electric or call Pete at 203-733-3310.

The Danbury Hat Tricks drop the puck in October of 2019 at the Danbury Arena. Season tickets are currently on-sale at $290 which includes complimentary parking and a food credit for your first hot dog & beverage.

For further information on the team, check out Danbury Hat Tricks or call the team office at 203-794-1704.

