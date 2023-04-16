Danbury Hat Tricks Conclude Regular Season with Win

Port Huron, MI - The Danbury Hat Tricks concluded the regular season with a 4-1 victory over the Port Huron Prowlers on Saturday night.

Hat Tricks goaltender Brian Wilson authored the game's most impressive story with a 50 save effort, the second most saves in a single game this season. Port Huron fired 28 shots at Wilson in the third period and the 2022-23 FPHL Co-Goaltender of the Year stopped every single shot he faced in the regular season's final frame. Wilson's performance earned him his 31st win of the season, setting the FPHL record for most wins in a season for a goaltender. The record was previously held by Carolina Thunderbird goaltender Christian Pavlas in the 2018-19 season.

Hat Tricks Captain Jonny Ruiz led the way scoring wise with two goals in the first period. One came on a power play early and the other came on a drive and pass from Daniel McKitrick, who notched two assists to extend his point streak to six games and wrap his weekend in Port Huron at five points in two games.

Port Huron got their only goal in the second period from Tucker Scantlebury. While Wilson kept the Prowlers at bay, Michael Falanga scored on a breakaway in the third and Dmitry Kuznetsov wrapped up the scoring with an empty net goal.

Danbury concludes the most successful regular season in franchise history with a 44-7-5 record. And Billy McCreary's squad enters the playoffs with momentum, riding an eight game winning streak into the postseason.

The Hat Tricks begin their chase for the 2023 Commissioner's Cup against the Elmira Mammoth on Friday, April 21st at First Arena, in Elmira. Danbury returns home for Game 2 of the series the following night on Saturday April 22nd and Game 3 is at Danbury on Sunday, April 23rd if necessary.

Jr. Hat Tricks Season Concludes in Maryland

Odenton, MD- The Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks' season came to a conclusion on Saturday night in Odenton, Maryland, against the Maryland Black Bears with a 3-0 defeat, snapping a three game winning streak.

UMass Lowell commit Karlis Meszargs put up a 30 save effort on 33 shots faced.

Head Coach Patrik Stefan's first season behind the Jr. Hat Tricks' bench come to a close with a spirited rally for a trio of wins late in the year and a pair of impressive comback efforts against the Northeast Generals and Maryland Black Bears, both of whom advance to the Robertson Cup Playoffs, with Maryland as the Division's top team.

The Jr. Hat Tricks want to thank everyone who supported them through the season and look forward to competing in the 2023-24 season!

