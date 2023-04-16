FPHL Free Agency Window Set to Begin

COLUMBUS, GA - The Federal Prospects Hockey League, upon completion of the 2022-23 regular season, is set to allow any players who did not play a game in the league this year to become free agents for next season.

For the Columbus River Dragons, this means players such as Hunter Bersani, Ivan Bondarenko, Brody Duncan, Jagger Williamson and Sean Kuhn will become free agents. There is no barrier to re-signing these players for next or future seasons, but because they did not play any games in the FPHL this season they will become free agents.

The Columbus River Dragons open the first round of the FPHL playoffs this Wednesday night at the Motor City Rockers. Puck drop is slated for 7 pm ET, with the AirForce Heating and Air pregame show kicking off one half-hour before puck drop on the River Dragons Broadcast Network.

