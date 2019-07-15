Danbury Hat Tricks Announce Trade

The Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) announced that they have completed the first trade in Franchise history. The Danbury Hat Tricks have acquired forward, Matyas Kasek, from the Port Huron Prowlers, for Cash and Future Considerations.

Matyas Kasek is a 6'3 190-pound, left-shot forward from Praha, CZE. Kasek is a multi-dimensional player, who can not only provide offense, but is a big body and can create time and space in difficult areas. With 104 Games Played in the FPHL, Kasek has earned 39 Goals, 62 Assists, and 101 Points, while also accumulating 137 PIMS.

"We are looking forward to seeing Matyas in a Hat Tricks uniform" said Head Coach & General Manager, Bill McCreary. "He possesses many attributes that can help us be successful on and off the ice. He is a skilled hockey player who we expect to contribute in all three zones."

You can look forward to seeing Matyas Kasek in a Hat Tricks uniform when your Danbury Hat Tricks take on Kasek's former team, the Port Huron Prowlers, Opening Night, Friday October 25th at the Danbury Ice Arena.

The Danbury Hat Tricks drop the puck in October of 2019 at the Danbury Ice Arena. Season tickets are currently on-sale at $290 which includes complimentary parking and a food credit for your first hot dog & beverage.

For further information on the team, check out Danbury Hat Tricks or call the team office at 203-794-1704.

