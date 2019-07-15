Zulkanycz Re-Ups in Port Huron

July 15, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers are excited to announce that Zack Zulkanycz has re-signed for the 2019-20 season.

Zulkanycz, a 25-year-old Alaska Native, was on the ice for 53 games for the Prowlers last season. In those appearances, Zulkanycz found the net 28 times, while assisting on 40 goals.

Zulkanycz was one of four Prowlers that was able to average a point per game last season.

With that type of production, Coach Joe Pace was ecstatic to him in a Port Huron sweater. "Z is a smart player who can play in a lot of different situations. We are definitely happy to welcome him back and expect big things out of him." Pace stated.

The decision was an easy one for Zulkanycz, who is excited to get back on the McMorran ice. When asked about returning to Port Huron, Zulkanycz said, "I'm so excited to return to the great City of Port Huron, and get the chance to play in front of the awesome fans that one out and support us night in and night out."

Zulkanycz, and the Prowlers will open the season on the road, October 25 when they head to Connecticut to play the Danbury Hat Tricks.

Port Huron's home opener will be on Friday, Nov. 8 when the Columbus River Dragons come to McMorran Arena.

