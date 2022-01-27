Danbury Defeats Binghamton 6-3

January 27, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears









Binghamton Black Bears vs. the Danbury Hat Tricks

(Binghamton Black Bears) Binghamton Black Bears vs. the Danbury Hat Tricks(Binghamton Black Bears)

BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears fell at home to the visiting Danbury Hat Tricks on Thursday night, 6-3, inside Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Tyler Gjurich got the scoring going just 3:21 into the game. Kyle Powell intercepted a breakout pass and set up Gjurich with a pass and he blasted a one timer by goaltender Frankie McClendon. The goal was Gjurich's 19th of the year from Powell for the 1-0 lead.

Binghamton took a 2-0 lead as Nikita Ivashkin put home a shorthanded goal from the hash marks with the lone assist going to Josh Newberg. The goal was his 37th goal of the year and came 5:32 into the game.

Cory Anderson got Danbury on the board with a rebound goal on the power play at 7:31 of the first frame. After the original save by Owen Liskiewicz, Anderson put home his 19th of the season with assists from Adamo Asselin and Dmitry Daniliuk and Binghamton's lead was cut to 2-1.

Danbury tied the game at two just over midway through the first period. Brett Jackson tapped in a great feed from Brice French at the 11:18 mark to even the score, 2-2. Assists were credited to French and Brendan O'Reilly and the game was tied after one period.

Danbury scored twice in the second period to take a 4-2 lead into the third frame. Johnny Ruiz gave the Hat Tricks a 3-2 lead with a tap in goal at 5:17 of the second. Assists on Ruiz's goal were given to Tobias Odjick and John Macdonald.

Odjick added to the lead at 7:14 of period two. Kodiak Whiteduck helped set up Odjick with his fifth of the season and the Hat Tricks took the 4-2 lead into the third period along with a 38-19 shot advantage.

Brendan O'Reilly scored his first professional goal in the third period to give Danbury a 5-2 lead. On the side of the crease, O'Reilly put home a rebound with assists from Michael Lopez and Brett Jackson just 1:49 into the third.

Corey Sherman pulled Binghamton back within two with his fourth just 3:35 into the final frame. Tyler Gjurich and Mathieu Boislard had the assists.

Dmitry Kuznetsov added an empty-net goal late in regulation to seal the 6-3 victory. Liskiewicz stopped 48 shots in the loss.

