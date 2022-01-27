Hat Tricks Kick off Busy Weekend with Road Win

January 27, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks (18-9-3, 53 pts) skated to a 6-3 win on the road over the Binghamton Black Bears (15-14-0, 43 pts) on Thursday night.

The Hat Tricks didn't get off to the strongest start on Thursday, allowing the first two goals of the game in the first six minutes of action.

Danbury responded with Cory Anderson's 19th of the year on the power play less than four minutes after Binghamton's second goal. Anderson's tally was the first of five-straight goals for Danbury.

The Hat Tricks had six different goal scorers in the win, including Brendan O'Reilly scoring and recording two points in his Hat Tricks debut. Adamo Asselin also recorded a point in his Danbury debut, assisting on Anderson's goal.

Jonny Ruiz added to his team-leading goal total, scoring his 27th of the season to give the Hat Tricks their first lead at 5:17 of the second.

Danbury never surrendered its lead from that point. O'Reilly's goal capped off five unanswered for the Hat Tricks.

Dmitry Kuznetsov added an empty-net goal late to seal the win. Danbury is back in action on Friday when it kicks of a three-game series at home against Carolina at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.