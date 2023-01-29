Danbury Bounces Back, Smashes Mammoth

Danbury, CT - After two difficult games, the Danbury Hat Tricks hoped some home-cooking would be good for their hockey souls. Against the Elmira Mammoth and with a raucous crowd at their backs, the Hat Tricks found exactly what they sought.

Elmira opened the Saturday night game by scoring a goal 1:30 into the game, courtesy of Dalton Anderson's efforts. From there, the Hat Tricks controlled the pace and rhythm of the evening, pumping in six unanswered goals on the Elmira Mammoth.

Jarod Yau went first, scoring at the 3:31 mark of the first on a rolling puck to the slot. Igor Borschev went next at the 16:33 mark and Dustin Jesseau completed a three-point period, after notching assists on both prior goals, with a goal of his own at the 18:21 mark of the frame. From there, the Hat Tricks were in control of the game.

Michael Falanga potted two goals in the second period, one at the 14:13 mark of the frame and another at the 16:26 point of the stanza.

Daniel McKitrick landed one more score for good measure in the third to end the night's scoring at 6-1.

Hat Tricks' defenseman Jarod Yau ended the night with a Gordie Howe Hat Trick while Dustin Jesseau notched three points on the evening.

Danbury's Frankie McClendon stopped 12 of 13 shots faced in net while Elmira's Harley White stopped 38 of 44 shots faced.

The Hat Tricks improve to 23-4-4 on the season, staying two points ahead of Binghamton for first place of the FPHL's Empire Division. Elmira drops to 11-17-3, only sitting three points ahead of Watertown for the third spot in the Empire Division.

The teams rematch on Sunday afternoon in New York's Southern Tier. Puck drop at First Arena, in Elmira, is scheduled for 3 PM.

Hat Tricks Hosting New Haven Night February 4th

The Danbury Hat Tricks will pay homage to the New Haven Nighthawks by wearing Nighthawks throwback jerseys on Saturday, February 4th at 7PM at the Danbury Ice Arena against the Columbus River Dragons.

The Nighthawks were a beloved minor-league hockey team that called the New Haven Coliseum home for 20 years. They served as minor-league affiliates for the Minnesota North Stars, New York Islanders, New York Rangers and Los Angeles Kings for various periods from 1972-1992.

In partnership with the aptly named New Haven Nighthawks Brewing Company and TK's American Cafe, which used to be based outside of New Haven Coliseum, the Hat Tricks will sport black-and-orange Nighthawks sweaters in their matchup with the Columbus River Dragons before auctioning off their throwbacks after the game.

"It's a wonderful nod to the past," said Jeff Haynes, owner of Nighthawks Brewing Company. "The idea of the [New Haven Nighthawks] beer was to keep the logo, and to someday see a Nighthawk game again. This is the mecca of what we've been trying to do."

An additional piece to the night, former Nighthawk and current Columbus River Dragons Head Coach Jerome Bechard will be in the building.

"I remember TK's being packed after every home game," said Tom Kennedy, owner of TK's American Cafe in Danbury. "Whether it was the Beast of New Haven (AHL) or the New Haven Knights (UHL), fans were always so passionate. And a lot of those Section 14 fans helped form Section 102 in Danbury!"

Tickets to New Haven Night on Saturday, February 4th, can be purchased by clicking the link here.

2022-23 Hockey Card Set Available for Pre-Order!

