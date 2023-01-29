Mammoth Fall Short, Lose 6-2

Elmira, NY. - The Elmira Mammoth welcomed the Danbury Hat Tricks into First Arena for the 2nd game of the back-to- back series. The Hat Tricks got the best of the Mammoth in game two winning 6-2.

Just like last night the Elmira Mammoth got off to a quick start. Stavros Soilis took care of business himself deking through the neutral zone and putting the puck into the twine on the backhand past Brian Wilson.

The Hat Tricks would then strike for 4 unanswered goals in the first period. Egor Borschev, Dmitry Kuzentsov, Michael Falanga and Lucas DeBenedet found themselves in the box score adding a goal. Falanga and DeBenedet goals came on the power play.At the end of the first Danbury would hold a 4-1 lead over Elmira.

In a more disciplined and clean second period the Mammoth cut the deficit with a goal from Noah Wild. Wild picked up a puck loose in the slot and buried it bar down past Brian Wilson. At the end of the 2nd Hat Tricks held a 4-2 lead over the Mammoth.

After Isaiah Crawford went wide on a penalty shot opportunity, Daniel McKitrick buried the 3rd power play goal of the game to give Danbury a 5-2 lead. McKitrick would also ice the cake with an empty netter to end things 6-2.

The Hat Tricks sweep the Mammoth and add 3 more points to their season total. The Mammoth will be back home next Friday against the other new team to the FPHL, the Motor City Rockers. Friday night will be a 7:30 puck drop.

