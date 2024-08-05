Dan Wieber Ready for 2nd Season in Binghamton

August 5, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce that defenseman, Dan Wieber, has re-signed for the 2024-25 season. Wieber joins Anderson, Bohn, and Stone as the fourth defenseman for the Commissioner's Cup squad to re-sign this summer.

Wieber completed his first full season with the Black Bears last year, after playing in two games the year prior. In his rookie year, Wieber tallied 19 points, five goals and 14 assists, with one game-winning goal. Dan finished the year with a rating of +23.

Wieber also skated in all seven postseason games for Binghamton, recording two assists, including the game-tying assist to Mathieu Boislard in game three of the Commissioner's Cup Finals.

Wieber also skated in all seven postseason games for Binghamton, recording two assists, including the game-tying assist to Mathieu Boislard in game three of the Commissioner's Cup Finals.

