Rockers Partner with President Tuxedo of Warren

August 5, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Rockers are thrilled to announce their partnership with President Tuxedo of Warren ahead of the 2024-25 campaign!

President Tuxedo of Warren has been a staple of the formalwear industry in Michigan for over 60 years. Their goal is to make the wedding and prom experience as convenient and easy as possible. Like the Rockers and our awesome fan base, one of President Tuxedo of Warren's primary goals is to ensure everyone in the store feels comfortable and welcomed.

Explore the complete collection by visiting https://www.ptuxofwarren.com/ or stop by the store.

