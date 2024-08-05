Bobcats Sign NCAA DIII Forward Bellefeuille

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce that the team has signed Forward Austin Bellefeuille to a PTO contract.

Bellefeuille, a 6'2" 174 LB native of Framingham, MI comes to the 'Cats with a highly decorated and accredited junior and collegiate playing background.

The 25-year-old played a pair of top-level junior seasons in the NCDC before moving on to the collegiate ranks, where he split his 5 years of NCAA DIII eligibility between Nichols College and Curry College. In the last two seasons with the Colonels, Bellefeuille skated in 49 games, racking up 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) and recording a +6 plus-minus rating.

"Austin comes to us highly recommended from Knoxville Ice Bears Head Coach John Gurskis who coached him in juniors," said Bobcats Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka. "He played and produced at a top-level NCAA Division III school and is a big body who isn't afraid to go into the hard areas of the ice."

"Austin plays a hard game and has a good skillset," Zemlicka continued. "We feel that he will make an immediate impact and his play style fits perfectly with the style of team we want to be this season."

Additionally, the team made a pair of trades. Blue Ridge has acquired Forward Darius Davidson from the Hudson Valley Venom in exchange for Forward Jesse Swanson and Future Considerations. The club also traded the playing rights to F Brendan Hussey to the Mississippi Sea Wolves for future considerations.

"Right now, we have a very good roster with the players we have signed," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "So now we have to move some players' rights around to make room to abide by FPHL roster rules. We expect to be highly competitive this season and expect to make a run at the Commissioner's Cup!"

Davidson, a 6'1" 205 Lb native of Currey, British Columbia, Canada, played collegiately at one of NCAA Division I's most esteemed programs, the Yellow Jackets of American International College (AIC).

Davidson has played 4 professional seasons, spending time in the FPHL as well as the SPHL and Sweden Division 2. The 28-year-old veteran spent last season with the Elmira River Sharks, recording 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 39 games.

You can follow all the Bobcats moves via the "Aschenbach Automotive Group Transaction Tracker" any time by visiting blueridgebobcats.com/24-25-player-tracker.

Season ticket packages are on-sale for the Bobcats forthcoming second season, and payment plans are available. Existing season ticket holders can now begin selecting their seats from the new 3,650 capacity before construction is completed in September. Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive perks and priority seat selection. "Rivalry 6-pack" and "Dawg Pack" ticket plans go on sale August 12th. To purchase ticket packages, call 276-335-2100 or visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets for more information.

