Dallas Wings vs Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 7, 2025
Published on September 7, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Los Angeles Sparks defeat the Dallas Wings, 91-77!
Julie Allemand - 21 PTS (career high) | 8-8 FG | 4 AST Dearica Hamby - 15 PTS | 8 REB | 4 AST Azurá Stevens - 13 PTS | 11 REB | 2 STL
