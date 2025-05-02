Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 2, 2025
May 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Final: The Aces dominate the Wings 112-78 at Purcell Pavilion. Jackie Young leads the charge with 28 PTS, 9 AST, and 5 REB in preseason play
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
