Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 2, 2025

May 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







Final: The Aces dominate the Wings 112-78 at Purcell Pavilion. Jackie Young leads the charge with 28 PTS, 9 AST, and 5 REB in preseason play

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

