Dallas Stars Recall Mavrik Bourque and Rhett Gardner from Texas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forwards Mavrik Bourque and Rhett Gardner from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Bourque, 21, appeared in all eight Calder Cup Playoff games for Texas, registering one goal and four points (1-3--4). He shared sixth among team leaders in assists (3) and fifth in shots on goal (14). Bourque earned an assist in his AHL postseason debut in Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals vs. Rockford on April 28 and had points (1-2--3) in three consecutive games in the Central Division Finals vs. Milwaukee from May 13-19.

In his first full professional season, the Plessisville, Quebec native shared ninth among AHL rookies in points (20-27--47) in 70 regular-season games. Bourque ranked fourth among team leaders in goals (20) and fifth in points and shared sixth in assists (27). He also shared fifth in power-play goals (4).

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward was selected by Dallas in the first round (30th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Gardner, 27, led Texas in postseason scoring with eight points (4-4--8) in eight games. He co-led the squad in goals (4) and assists (4) and had points in six of the club's eight games, including a five-game point streak (4-3--7) from the start of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward registered 40 points (10-30--40) in 71 regular-season games for Texas in 2022-23. Gardner ranked fifth on the club in assists (30) and eighth in points and shared shared 11th in goals (10). He also shared second on the team in shorthanded tallies (2) and ranked third in plus-minus (+26).

Gardner was selected by Dallas in the fourth round (116th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

